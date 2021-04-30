Two Staten Island Ferries at the Port St. Joe Shipyard

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visitors to Port St. Joe may have felt like they were having deja vu, but yes, there are in fact two similar vessels sitting at the Port St. Joe Shipyard.

Two Staten Island Ferries are currently undergoing more work at the facility.

”And then there were two,” said Jim McKnight, director of the Economic Development Council of Gulf County. “I mean literally, the shipyard opened on a Thursday, we were ready, the first ferry showed up on Sunday morning and then ten days later the other ferry arrived.”

The presence of both ferries at the shipyard at the same time is due to a delay in the opening of the shipyard itself, but the good news is work is not slowing down on either of the vessels.

”What had happened was with the delay in getting the shipyard open, they had advanced the work on the first one and they brought it in late,” McKnight said. “The second one is kind of on schedule, so it was where it was supposed to be in terms of arriving down here. So we ended up with two ferries on-site at one time.

With a third ferry just launched by Eastern Shipbuilding recently and more contracts on the way, McKnight hopes the shipyard will continue to grow into a major employer in the community.

