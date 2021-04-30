Woman facing charges after hit-and-run crash in Panama City
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash.
Panama City Police say Sandra Willis, 40, was driving in the area of the 2700 block of E. 7th Court Friday afternoon when she intentionally swerved and hit a man on a bicycle. Police say she then left the area.
Police say Willis and the victim were acquaintances. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges are possible.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.