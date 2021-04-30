Woman facing charges after hit-and-run crash in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash.

Panama City Police say Sandra Willis, 40, was driving in the area of the 2700 block of E. 7th Court Friday afternoon when she intentionally swerved and hit a man on a bicycle. Police say she then left the area.

Police say Willis and the victim were acquaintances. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges are possible.

