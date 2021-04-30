Advertisement

Woman facing charges after hit-and-run crash in Panama City

Sandra Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges...
Sandra Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges are possible.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash.

Panama City Police say Sandra Willis, 40, was driving in the area of the 2700 block of E. 7th Court Friday afternoon when she intentionally swerved and hit a man on a bicycle. Police say she then left the area.

Police say Willis and the victim were acquaintances. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Thunder Beach-related motorcycle incident happened late Thursday night outside of Ms....
FHP officials investigating a motorcycle-pedestrian hit-and-run on Thomas Drive Thursday night
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
Police respond to shooting near Bay County Government Center
Police responded to Sun Harbor Condominiums after a confrontation between neighbors Thursday...
Man facing charges after police respond to gun call
Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pier...
PCB motorcycle crash leaves two injured
A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids

Latest News

John Ard is facing multiple charges including possession of child porn.
Okaloosa County man facing child porn charges
Florida’s legislative 2021 session is now in the history books.
Florida legislators go home, for now
Florida may soon have its first $100 billion budget, a nearly $8 billion increase over the...
Florida lawmakers pass historic $101.5 billion budget
The Walton County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Walton County Health Department to...
Inmates at Walton County Jail receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine