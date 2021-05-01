Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces “9:00 p.m. Routine”

The FCSO wants residents to think safety each night.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a recent rash of car burglaries across Franklin County, as well as a return of tourists to the area as conditions get warmer, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has a specific time in mind for residents and visitors to think about safety.

The 9:00 p.m. routine is a new initiative by the FCSO to encourage people to go through a safety routine before they get settled in for the night.

“We’re asking everyone, whether you’re a local or you’re a tourist, to just check your car at nine o’clock,” said Sheriff AJ Smith. “Most people have an automatic key fob. You can do it from the couch in your living room. Just make sure your vehicle is locked and same thing, make sure you lock your doors at night.”

As summer sees more in tourism in Franklin County, it made sense for the FCSO to begin the initiative early during the season.

“Summertime was a good time to kick it off,” Smith said. “We’ve had some signs made that we’re hoping businesses will put up so that when people go in and start in the door they will see and think ‚‘Oh yeah, I need to remember to lock my car tonight.’”

Oftentimes car burglaries are crimes of opportunity, so taking away that opportunity from would-be thieves will significantly reduce crime.

“Almost 100% of the time it’s because they’re not locked,” Smith said. “And people leave valuables in the car: guns, computers, wallets. We were just looking for a way to try and reduce crime and keep people from being victims. If you lock your car, you won’t have to worry about being a victim.”

Signs will begin going up throughout the county in the coming weeks.

