Free family-friendly event held in Panama City Beach Friday night

By Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some would say Thunder Beach might not be the most kid-friendly week here in Panama City Beach.

But on one end of the beach, local kids were having their own fun time Friday.

There were no motorcycles, but there was a lot of noise. It was advertised as a family-friendly community event at Pete Edwards Field.

The youth athletic club The Beach Barracudas held this free event. President Terry Silas said they held a mini football and cheer camp beforehand. Silas believes as an organization, it takes the entire community to make an organization great. He said their ultimate goal Friday night was to teach the kids about football and cheer.

“Through football and cheer, we were wanting to teach them teamwork, communication, integrity, and honor. Everything it takes to make a young leader for the community,” said Silas.

Silas said they’re gearing up for their season starting at the end of July for peewee and junior teams. He adds the event turned out so well Friday night, they’ll hold another community event sometime this summer.

