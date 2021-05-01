Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A warm day with plenty of clouds across Northwest Florida to kick off the weekend, with similar conditions in store for tomorrow.

Sunday will again be pleasant with highs into the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast, and possibly into the mid-80s further inland. Conditions won’t remain dry for long, as scattered showers could move in as early as Sunday night. A wet pattern is in store following that, with storm chances increasing to kick off the workweek.

Conditions won’t clear much until we get to Friday.

