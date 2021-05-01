Advertisement

Thunder Beach brings a boom to the local economy

For The Wicked Wheel employee Jonathan Olson, he said business has been booming.
By Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The thunder can be heard all throughout this weekend in Panama City Beach, but the impact on the economy will be felt much longer.

“The economic impact that this event carries for our destination is huge,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

Rudd said thousands of bikers come in for Thunder Beach. With more visitors, comes more revenue, and some would say this economic driver is just what we need in between Spring Break and summer.

“Them supporting our local restaurants, attractions, and businesses, that’s super important for our area,” said Rudd.

Rudd said the restaurants, bars, and attractions have stayed full. For The Wicked Wheel employee Jonathan Olson, he said business has been booming.

“It has been an amazing boost, you know, people are coming out to party and play,” said Olson.

Party and play, while also supporting our local businesses.

“It’s a lot of money is what it means, for all of us,” said Olson.

Money that is going to keep flowing through Saturday and Sunday events. We’re three days into bike week, but some would say they expect this weekend to be the busiest and biggest economic booster.

“I expect lots of craziness and loud bikes,” said Olson.

While they don’t have an exact figure as to how much money Thunder Beach brings in, Rudd said it’s important visitors come back and keep supporting our businesses.

“Bringing in visitors in the spring and in the fall, coming back twice in the year, so of course that’s super important for our destination and also a great economic driver for Panama City Beach as well,” said Rudd.

An economic driver some say they’re already looking forward to in the fall.

