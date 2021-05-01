Two share the lead after first 18 of Sherman Invitational

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -170 golfers at the 94th Sherman Invitational are through round one of that event. This event the longest consecutive running amateur golf tournament in the southeast, and perhaps in the country, given the effects the pandemic had on other events.

Two golfers, playing together in the same group in the Championship Division, share the lead at 2 under par 70 after the first 18 holes.

Both Chase Blaiche and Craig Brown with those matching scores, both carding five birdies and three bogeys on the day. So they’ll share the lead as they play together again in round two Saturday at the Panama Country Club in Lynn Haven.

Four players, Mike and Micheal Riley, Mark Connelly and Rick Whitely are tied for third at even par 70. A group of four just behind that at 73.

Along with the Championship Division, there is an Open Division, two Senior Divisions and a Legend Division. The event wraps up Sunday.

