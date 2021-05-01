Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Expect dry weather for the weekend ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While the weekend ahead is likely to be dry do expect to see some fast weather changes over the weekend. Starting tonight we will see the humidity drop over the panhandle as winds turn northerly. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. As we head into Saturday the sun returns and we will see low humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The clouds and muggies return Saturday night and will continue into Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the 80s. Rain returns maybe Sunday night, but definitely by Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Thunder Beach-related motorcycle incident happened late Thursday night outside of Ms....
FHP officials investigating a motorcycle-pedestrian hit-and-run on Thomas Drive Thursday night
Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pier...
PCB motorcycle crash leaves two injured
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
Police respond to shooting near Bay County Government Center
Police responded to Sun Harbor Condominiums after a confrontation between neighbors Thursday...
Man facing charges after police respond to gun call
A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids

Latest News

Warm weather is in the forecast for the weekend
Weekend Forecast
Small rain chances are in the forecast Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Small rain chances are in the forecast Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this mornings current conditions.
Thursday Forecast