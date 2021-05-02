Advertisement

A look at the second round of the Sherman Invitational

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The second of three rounds of play at the 94th Sherman Invitational at the Panama Country Club teed off on Saturday. This is the longest consecutive running amateur golf tourney in the southeast, perhaps in the country.

It was an absolutely beautiful day out on the links for the 170 players.

On the par-3 7th hole, playing roughly 157 yards, a tee shot of Jeremy Millirons. He’ll land it right next to the hole. He taps the putt in for birdie.

There were quite a few putting machines today on the 7th hole as Jordan Mitchell sinks this long putt for a birdie as well.

Craig Brown has the tournament over all lead sitting at three under and Chase Blaich is hot on his tail at two under.

The third and final round will be played Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges...
Woman facing charges after hit-and-run crash in Panama City
Another Thunder Beach-related motorcycle incident happened late Thursday night outside of Ms....
FHP officials investigating a motorcycle-pedestrian hit-and-run on Thomas Drive Thursday night
Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pier...
PCB motorcycle crash leaves two injured
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Panama City
A Crestview man is claiming a $1 million jackpot from a Florida Lottery scratch-off.
Crestview man claims $1 million prize on Florida scratch-off ticket

Latest News

The State Meet is set for May 8th.
FHSAA Region 1 2A Track and Field meet
He is looking forward to his future with the Vikings.
Bay and FSU alum Janarius Robinson drafted in the fourth round of the NFL draft
First 18 of the 94th Sherman in the books
Two share the lead after first 18 of Sherman Invitational
Tornadoes through first week of spring drills
Tornadoes wrap week one of spring