A look at the second round of the Sherman Invitational

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The second of three rounds of play at the 94th Sherman Invitational at the Panama Country Club teed off on Saturday. This is the longest consecutive running amateur golf tourney in the southeast, perhaps in the country.

It was an absolutely beautiful day out on the links for the 170 players.

On the par-3 7th hole, playing roughly 157 yards, a tee shot of Jeremy Millirons. He’ll land it right next to the hole. He taps the putt in for birdie.

There were quite a few putting machines today on the 7th hole as Jordan Mitchell sinks this long putt for a birdie as well.

Craig Brown has the tournament over all lead sitting at three under and Chase Blaich is hot on his tail at two under.

The third and final round will be played Sunday.

