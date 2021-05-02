Advertisement

Bay and FSU alum Janarius Robinson drafted in the fourth round of the NFL draft

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday was a dream come true for Bay and Florida State alum Janarius Robinson.

He was selected in the fourth round,134th pick of the NFL draft, by the Minnesota Vikings.

Janarius appeared in 42 games with 28 starts in his FSU career. He recorded 105 tackles, including 20 and a half for loss with 8 sacks.

He started in all nine games for the Seminoles last season, and led the team in sacks and quarterback hurries.

This monumental achievement means so much to Janarius, especially after his family’s home was destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

Janarius hopes he can show that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

“Telling the kids you know, just giving them the motivation that they can do the same thing I did,” said Janarius. “Coming out of Panama City we all went through the same type of things. Motivating them to chase their dreams, and chase their dreams and aspirations.”

Janarius credits the amazing support system of his family and friends for getting him to this point and looks forward to his future with the Vikings.

