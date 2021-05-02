Bay District Schools students perform at Jazz in the Park

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a great day for local jazz enthusiasts at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

Bay District Schools band students from Mosley, Arnold, Surfside, and Bozeman came out to play their tunes at Jazz in the Park.

Event organizer Jeremy Johnson said the last few years have been rough for local students between the hurricane and the pandemic.

Community leaders thought it was a great idea to give them an opportunity to showcase their talents and entertain locals.

“It has been such a crazy year, a crazy two years, and our students have missed a lot of opportunities that they just on a normal year they have had. So we wanted to make sure they had some opportunities to be out in the public eye to showcase their talent and we can show the community that we have some very talented young people in our schools,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the weather held up perfectly for the show.

