BFF Animal Rescue held a pet adoption event at Dillard’s Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some lucky folks found their new BFF on Saturday, a furry one that is.

Dillard’s and BFF Animal Rescue held a pet adoption event. This was the second adoption event they’ve done together. All five puppies found a new home.

Dillard’s manager Patrick Carter said Dillard’s wants to play a more positive, active role in the community.

What better way to do that than finding pets their forever home?

“We want to be more involved in the community and this is a great way to start. And really let the community know that we do care and that it is not just about our sales. That’s we want to be a strong part of the community. And this is just a great way and a loving way to be involved,” Carter said.

Carter said they want to hold more adoption events in the future.

