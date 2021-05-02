Advertisement

FHSAA Region 1 2A Track and Field meet

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bolles Lady Bulldogs dominated many of the events and came in first out of 23 teams with 173 points. The South Walton Lady Seahawks coming in second with 102 points. Paxon Lady Golden Eagles finishing third with 66.

On to the boys side, Bolles dominating again coming in first out of 26 teams with 138 points. Raines finishing second with 109, and South Walton finishing third with 49 points.

The top two finishers in each event qualify automatically and then the best 8 times or marks from all regions combined will also move on to the state meet. This is scheduled for May 8th at the University of North Florida.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges...
Woman facing charges after hit-and-run crash in Panama City
Another Thunder Beach-related motorcycle incident happened late Thursday night outside of Ms....
FHP officials investigating a motorcycle-pedestrian hit-and-run on Thomas Drive Thursday night
Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pier...
PCB motorcycle crash leaves two injured
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Panama City
A Crestview man is claiming a $1 million jackpot from a Florida Lottery scratch-off.
Crestview man claims $1 million prize on Florida scratch-off ticket

Latest News

The third and final round will be played on Sunday.
A look at the second round of the Sherman Invitational
He is looking forward to his future with the Vikings.
Bay and FSU alum Janarius Robinson drafted in the fourth round of the NFL draft
First 18 of the 94th Sherman in the books
Two share the lead after first 18 of Sherman Invitational
Tornadoes through first week of spring drills
Tornadoes wrap week one of spring