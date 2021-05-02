FHSAA Region 1 2A Track and Field meet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bolles Lady Bulldogs dominated many of the events and came in first out of 23 teams with 173 points. The South Walton Lady Seahawks coming in second with 102 points. Paxon Lady Golden Eagles finishing third with 66.

On to the boys side, Bolles dominating again coming in first out of 26 teams with 138 points. Raines finishing second with 109, and South Walton finishing third with 49 points.

The top two finishers in each event qualify automatically and then the best 8 times or marks from all regions combined will also move on to the state meet. This is scheduled for May 8th at the University of North Florida.

