Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say law enforcement responded to an active shooting incident on Sunday.

Officials say Panama City and Pensacola District personnel responded to a Ponce de Leon rest area off Interstate 10.

They say one victim was pronounced dead and another was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say a suspect is in custody.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is taking charge of the case.

