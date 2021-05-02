Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Florida Highway Patrol officials say law enforcement responded to an active shooting incident on Sunday.
Officials say Panama City and Pensacola District personnel responded to a Ponce de Leon rest area off Interstate 10.
They say one victim was pronounced dead and another was taken to a local hospital.
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is taking charge of the case.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.