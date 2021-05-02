Advertisement

Panama City hosts tree giveaway for Arbor Day

On Saturday, hundreds of Panama City residents were lined up at Oakland Terrace Park to pick up a free tree.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday was National Arbor Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than to have a tree giveaway.

On Saturday, hundreds of Panama City residents were lined up at Oakland Terrace Park to pick up a free tree. Folks could choose between River Birches and Sweet Magnolias. They’re not only easy to maintain, but also grow to be sturdy and strong.

The city of Panama City is looking to re-tree the area after it was torn up by Hurricane Michael.

“Reclaim the canopy that we lost in Hurricane Michael. So, it’s vital to us to keep this initiative going strong, which is to get more trees back in Panama City,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said.

The city gave away 650 trees in total.

