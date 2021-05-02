Advertisement

Spokesperson: People shot at Wisconsin casino

A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport Saturday evening.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An undetermined number of people were shot at a Wisconsin casino Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said later that “individuals” had been shot, but she didn’t have information on how many or their conditions.

Webster says the suspect is in custody, according to WBAY.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” He gave no other details and an agency spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

“We do not know where the individual was shooting, or (where) individuals were shot,” Webster said.

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation. Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

Another witness told WBAY that he heard gunfire while in the restaurant and saw a person go down. He said he and his table took cover before running out, and once outside, they heard another gunshot.

The Oneida tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sandra Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges...
Woman facing charges after hit-and-run crash in Panama City
Another Thunder Beach-related motorcycle incident happened late Thursday night outside of Ms....
FHP officials investigating a motorcycle-pedestrian hit-and-run on Thomas Drive Thursday night
Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pier...
PCB motorcycle crash leaves two injured
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Panama City
A Crestview man is claiming a $1 million jackpot from a Florida Lottery scratch-off.
Crestview man claims $1 million prize on Florida scratch-off ticket

Latest News

20 local restaurants and six sponsors set up tents and dished out tacos.
Thousands attend 8th Annual Tequila and Taco Fest
A Hand Up International teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to give away 30,000 pounds of...
Local organization celebrates distributing one million pounds of food
On Saturday, hundreds of Panama City residents were lined up at Oakland Terrace Park to pick up...
Panama City hosts tree giveaway for Arbor Day
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech