Thousands attend 8th Annual Tequila and Taco Fest

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.

If you love tequila and tacos, the place for you on Saturday was the Village at Baytowne Wharf.

The village hosted the 8th Annual Tequila and Tacos Fest.

20 local restaurants and six sponsors set up tents and dished out the tacos.

Another 15 tequila vendors handed out samples of their products.

Around 2,000 people showed up to get a taste of it all.

There was also a best-dressed Chihuahua Contest, along with a macho nacho eating contest.

This the first year this event was hosted by the Village a Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin.

Proceeds are going to the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast which helps local families in need with food and housing.

