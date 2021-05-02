Workweek Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plenty of rain is in store for the workweek.

A line of storms will be moving through the Panhandle tonight, and a wet pattern will be setting in for the week. Deep moisture will remain in place across the Panhandle through at least Friday, with daily rain storm chances ranging in the 40-60% range.

Conditions finally begin to clear by Friday, and pleasant conditions are in store by the time we get to the weekend.

