Championship round of the Sherman Invitational

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The 94th Sherman Invitational wrapping up on Sunday at the Panama Country Club.

Michael Riley winning it all, he finished the championship round at 5 under with 6 birdies. Winning this tournament must run in the family, his father has won it 6 times.

Craig Brown came in 2nd and Chase Blaich came in 3rd, both finishing on Sunday at 4 under.

Two share the lead after first 18 of Sherman Invitational