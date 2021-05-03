Championship round of the Sherman Invitational
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 94th Sherman Invitational wrapping up on Sunday at the Panama Country Club.
Michael Riley winning it all, he finished the championship round at 5 under with 6 birdies. Winning this tournament must run in the family, his father has won it 6 times.
Craig Brown came in 2nd and Chase Blaich came in 3rd, both finishing on Sunday at 4 under.
