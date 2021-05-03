Championship round of the Sherman Invitational

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The 94th Sherman Invitational wrapping up on Sunday at the Panama Country Club.

Michael Riley winning it all, he finished the championship round at 5 under with 6 birdies. Winning this tournament must run in the family, his father has won it 6 times.

Craig Brown came in 2nd and Chase Blaich came in 3rd, both finishing on Sunday at 4 under.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.