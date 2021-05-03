Community members hold vigil for mother and daughter who died in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Springfield last week, a five-year-old girl was killed in an apparent murder-suicide. Springfield police say the mother shot and killed her daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Sunday night, the community is mourning the loss of both of them. A candlelight vigil was held for friends and family members who are struggling through these times. Those who were close to her said the mother suffered from mental illness.

“We are also bringing awareness of how this happened to the community and we want everyone to know mental illness is a disease. And sadly in this situation, there is nothing we could do but we can change and we can help somebody else,” the mother’s friend Laura Fail said

Close friend Laura Fail said it is crucial to constantly check in on those you love, especially if they are suffering from a mental illness.

“We have got to reach out ya know, we have got to have people that will help and we have just got to start recognizing the different signs because not everybody is gonna tell you, ‘hey, I am thinking of doing something bad,’ so we need to recognize the different signs that they give us when they don’t verbally help us,” Fail said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness you can call 800-273-8255 for a 24-hour lifeline.

