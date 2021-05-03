Advertisement

Community members hold vigil for mother and daughter who died in Springfield

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Springfield last week, a five-year-old girl was killed in an apparent murder-suicide. Springfield police say the mother shot and killed her daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Sunday night, the community is mourning the loss of both of them. A candlelight vigil was held for friends and family members who are struggling through these times. Those who were close to her said the mother suffered from mental illness.

“We are also bringing awareness of how this happened to the community and we want everyone to know mental illness is a disease. And sadly in this situation, there is nothing we could do but we can change and we can help somebody else,” the mother’s friend Laura Fail said

Close friend Laura Fail said it is crucial to constantly check in on those you love, especially if they are suffering from a mental illness.

“We have got to reach out ya know, we have got to have people that will help and we have just got to start recognizing the different signs because not everybody is gonna tell you, ‘hey, I am thinking of doing something bad,’ so we need to recognize the different signs that they give us when they don’t verbally help us,” Fail said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness you can call 800-273-8255 for a 24-hour lifeline.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
Sandra Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges...
Woman facing charges after hit-and-run crash in Panama City
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Panama City

Latest News

Sunday night, the Springfield community is mourning the loss of both of a five-year-old girl...
Springfield Candlelight Vigil
Michael Riley wins tournament
SHERMAN
It's last call for our biker guests in Panama City Beach as Thunder Beach wraps up this spring.
Thunder Beach Wraps Up
Tyndall rebuild efforts are steadily underway
Tyndall Air Force Base on its way to becoming the “base of the future”