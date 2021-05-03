Advertisement

Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to suspend all remaining COVID-19 restrictions imposed by communities across his state.

On Monday, he signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the pandemic - including mask mandates, limitations on business operations, and the shuttering schools.

While the law DeSantis signed Monday goes into effect July 1, the Republican governor said he would issue an executive order to more quickly enact some provisions of the new law.

Some mayors are decrying the law as a power grab. The law codifies much of the actions DeSantis had already taken, including a ban on so-called “vaccine passports.”

