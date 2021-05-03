Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very warm and humid week here in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s and highs in the 80s. Feels like temps will reach close to 90. As we move through the night tonight lows will bottom out in the low to mid 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday w/a small chance of rain during the day, but a much higher chances by the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s at the coast w/upper 80s inland. The scattered storms will stay in the forecast through Thursday before drier and less humid air returns for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

