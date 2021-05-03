Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with a few scattered storms up into Alabama from the overnight. We’ll stay fairly quiet through much of the day on radar until the afternoon, with the exception of a few light spotty showers over Gulf and Franklin Counties. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms will pop up more so for the afternoon and evening commute.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid morning as temperatures are starting out in the 70s. Dress comfortably as we’ll have an overall warm day despite a general lack of sunshine for most. Temperatures warm gradually through the 70s this morning to highs this afternoon in the 80s when we should start to see a little sunshine at times mixed in with the overall cloudy skies.

The afternoon warmth will set the stage for some scattered storms to develop this afternoon. Most storms develop inland along I-10 on up into Southern Alabama and Southwest Georgia. But a few are possible down along the coast by the late afternoon or evening. An isolated storm or two may be strong or possibly severe where gusty winds would be our major concern.

Winds will be breezy in general today and tomorrow from the south pumping in a warm and humid feel. That will lead toward another shot at a few afternoon storms on Tuesday as well.

A cold front moves through on Wednesday with our best chance for wide spread coverage of rain. The tail end of the front may enhance an afternoon storm chance for Thursday as well before we clear out by the end of the week and into Mother’s Day weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a few afternoon or evening scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s from the coast on inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us a bit unsettled through the early week with a drier forecast by the end of the week and weekend.

