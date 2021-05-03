Newsweek names Panama City Beach top beach destination

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach calls itself home to the world’s most beautiful beaches. Now, it’s named one of the top beach destinations in the United States, according to one magazine.

According to an article published by Newsweek, “The 25 Most Popular Beaches in America,” Huntington Beach, California, and Panama City Beach are tied for the top spot, both reporting 19 million annual visitors.

Also on the list were beaches from coast to coast in California, Hawaii, South Carolina, and even New York. However, Florida swept a chunk of the rankings with Destin, Saint Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and South Beach.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.