Police officer suffers minor injuries after crash

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An officer received minor injuries after a car crash involving his police car.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say around midnight Sunday, a Marianna Police officer was following a suspect on Carters Mill Road. They say the driver of the car the officer was pursuing lost control on a right curve near Union Hill Road. They say the officer tried to avoid crashing into the other vehicle and drove off the roadway, hitting a tree.

The 28-year-old officer had minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.