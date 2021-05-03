Advertisement

Police officer suffers minor injuries after crash

An officer had minor injuries after a car crash involving his police car.
An officer had minor injuries after a car crash involving his police car.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An officer received minor injuries after a car crash involving his police car.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say around midnight Sunday, a Marianna Police officer was following a suspect on Carters Mill Road. They say the driver of the car the officer was pursuing lost control on a right curve near Union Hill Road. They say the officer tried to avoid crashing into the other vehicle and drove off the roadway, hitting a tree.

The 28-year-old officer had minor injuries.

