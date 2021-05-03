Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base on its way to becoming the “base of the future”

Tyndall rebuild efforts are steadily underway
By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYNDALL, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The base’s rebuild is projected to cost around $4.9 billion.

As of now, 247 buildings have been demolished. They plan on adding 120 new ones.

On top of that, Tyndall will soon be welcoming more than 70 F-35s; and along with them, hundreds of airmen and their families, the first of which to arrive in September 2023.

The 325th Mission Support Group Commander Gregory Beaulieu said it is crucial the base is ready for their arrival.

”I have to build 140 temporary facilities, I need to have them installed and ready and built in the next year. So every week there is a building that is coming down and a new temporary facility going up, to make sure I have the people, and the facilities ready so we can have that first aircraft arrival in September of 2023,” Beaulieu said.

Construction efforts underway will continue to ramp up and see a peak in 2024.

