Advertisement

Chlorine shortage may impact summer plans

The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.
The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.(Source: KOMU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Summer is just around the corner, and COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in parts of the country, making it possible for some to take a dip in a local pool.

The problem: The local pool might not be open due to a nationwide chlorine shortage.

Since many Americans were forced to stay home, the installation of backyard pools skyrocketed, upping the demand for chlorine.

To make it worse, there are only three chlorine manufacturers in the U.S. One of them, BioLab, caught on fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, and it’s not expected to be back in operation until 2022.

For now, experts think the problem will get worse, saying chlorine prices may increase by 70%.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Candlelight vigil held Sunday to remember mother and daughter who died in Springfield last week.
Community members hold vigil for mother and daughter who died in Springfield

Latest News

A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Strong storm threat continues after twisters in Mississippi, 2 dead in Georgia
THE SOUTH WALTON FIRE DEPARTMENT BEACH SAFETY DIVISION IS PREPARING FOR A BUSY SUMMER. BUT,...
South Walton Fire Department looking to fill multiple full-time positions
Lucio Lopez, left, talks with friends as he stands in a tent that is part of a homeless...
Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes
The South Walton Fire Department Beach Safety Division is expecting a busy summer, so they’ve...
South Walton Fire Department looking to fill multiple full-time positions