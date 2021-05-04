Crestview skate park opening next month

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Eglin Federal Credit Union Skate Park is slated to officially open Saturday, June 5th in Crestview.

Ground broke on the project on February 27th.

The official opening date is June 5th. (City of Crestview)

In total, the park cost $350,000 and is on city land on Brookmeade Drive next to Crestview Fire Department Station 3.

The grand opening event will include food vendors, a skating competition, and information from local mental health groups.

