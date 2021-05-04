Crestview skate park opening next month
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Eglin Federal Credit Union Skate Park is slated to officially open Saturday, June 5th in Crestview.
Ground broke on the project on February 27th.
In total, the park cost $350,000 and is on city land on Brookmeade Drive next to Crestview Fire Department Station 3.
The grand opening event will include food vendors, a skating competition, and information from local mental health groups.
