Local gym tackles quarantine weight gain

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Let’s be honest, the quarantine and working at home caused some people to pack on some unwanted pounds.

No one could have expected 2020 to bring about a global pandemic.

Some people have stayed the course and accomplished their workout goals, while others are considering starting, especially those that avoid the scale at all cost.

Now many are asking the question: How can I lose weight?

Sequence Fitness General Manager and Trainer Jason Russell say more and more people are coming in to tackle what some call the “quarantine-15.”

”Since January, we’ve been in an upward projection, where people are coming back and feel safe. Still kinda social distancing, but feeling comfortable to re-enter the gym,” said Russell.

He expects the number of people coming in wanting to shed the stretchy pants to go up, as more are getting the COVID vaccine.

