Local man dies in Calhoun County traffic crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash in Calhoun County has killed a Ponce de Leon man.

It happened on Highway 20 near SW Bob Mayo Lane.

According to officials, the 68-year-old log-truck driver made an abrupt turn near a right shoulder, causing the truck’s trailer to flip.

During the crash, the logs attached to the truck broke loose from their restraints and hit the cab of the truck. The truck then hit a utility pole.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver died as a result of injuries he received from the crash.

