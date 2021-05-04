Advertisement

Mosley hosts annual Powderpuff tournament

By Julia Daniels
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was an exciting night at Mosley on Monday as the Dolphins hosted their annual Powderpuff volleyball tournament.

The volleyball teams standing in as the coaches for the teams that consist of boys representing Arnold, North Bay Haven, Bay, and, of course, Mosley. All these teams playing for Bay County bragging rights.

Mosley volleyball coach, Michelle Mask, helps coordinate the entire event that has been running annually for seven years now, except last year when they were forced to cancel because of the pandemic. Mosley took home the title back in 2019, but unfortunately could not defend their title.

Bay beat North Bay Haven in the consolation match, meaning they ended the night in third place and the Bucs took home fourth.

In the championship set, Arnold routed Mosley and earned their titles as Bay County Powderpuff Volleyball Champions.

“It’s just nice to see them out here having some kind of normalcy, smiling, having fun,” said Coach mask. “You get kids back out here cheering for them. It’s important because, especially, for this class, they were sophomores when Hurricane Michael came, so since we didn’t have it last year, having it this year is actually special.”

