Advertisement

Panama City Beach traffic causing frustrations, but city leaders say they’re working on solutions

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a busy day at work or a day spent out on vacation, there’s one thing that can make people question their choice of transportation.

“The traffic was really frustrating this week,” said Panama City Beach visitor Hayden Lilek.

“Plan on being stuck in traffic if you go Back Beach Road,” said Panama City Beach resident Greg Richardson.

Throw in many events and peak tourist season are headed to Panama City Beach.

“It took about an hour to go [what would normally take] 15 minutes the other day, the place was just absolutely swamped,” said Lilek.

More vehicles on the roads means more headaches for drivers..

“Well I think we’re going to be pretty much heavy traffic like we’re used to,” said Panama City Beach Council Man Michael Jarman. “Unfortunately, that’s the way it is at this moment. We all know it’s a huge problem, probably the biggest problem on the Beach.”

A problem that some believe won’t go away anytime soon.

“It’s going to get worse and worse and worse,” said Richardson. “We need some more roads, more lanes.”

City officials acknowledge the traffic problem and leaders say they are actively trying to fix it. One way they are doing that is by opening up the second phase of Phillip Griffitts Sr. Parkway as soon as possible. Some refer to it as Back Back Beach Road.

“We’re looking to open that up May 13th,” said Jarman. “The studies have shown about roughly a 20% decrease off of Back Beach Road that that road will take. It’s going to do nothing but help.”

This road will run from State Road 79 east all the way to Nautilus Street. Whether it’s by car, motorcycle, or bus, city leaders hope these improvements will continue to encourage people to visit.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

Students at Bay District Schools have faced many challenges in the past two and a half years,...
BDS graduation rates nearly 90% despite adversities
We talked with our local law enforcement agencies to see if they were having trouble finding...
Is Bay County seeing a law enforcement shortage?
Doctors say to wear sunscreen outside.
Raising awareness of skin cancer on Melanoma Monday
Warm and humid weather will bring storms to our area later Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast