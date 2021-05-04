Ponce de Leon man killed in morning crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Ponce de Leon man has died after a traffic crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.

The 59-year-old was heading south on County Road 185 near T.R. Miller Road when Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he missed a curve in the road and tried to overcorrect his vehicle.

We’re told his pickup truck began spinning, forcing the driver off the road and into some trees.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

He died as a result of his injuries.

