Advertisement

Raising awareness of skin cancer on Melanoma Monday

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Monday, May 3, is Melanoma Monday.

Living in Florida, it’s important to be proactive when it comes to preventing skin cancer.

Melanoma is the deadliest of skin cancers.

According to the American Cancer Society, experts estimate more than 106,000 new melanoma cases will be diagnosed in 2021. Around 7,000 people are expected to die from it.

The society also reports the risk of melanoma increases with age. The average age of those diagnosed is 65.

Local dermatologist Dr. Robert Siragusa said one of the signs of melanoma is a mole on your skin.

“Some people have no moles and if they see something like a mole come on their skin they should be alerted to that. Some people have several moles, what we’re looking for is a change in color, or the size, if it gets darker if it starts to grow in one direction as opposed to another direction, not an even growth,” Dr. Siragusa said.

He also reminds us to wear sunscreen and protective clothing outside.

May is also National Melanoma Month.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

Students at Bay District Schools have faced many challenges in the past two and a half years,...
BDS graduation rates high despite adversities
City leaders hope with new improvements, visitors will continue to come to the area.
Panama City Beach traffic causing frustrations, but city leaders say they’re working on solutions
We talked with our local law enforcement agencies to see if they were having trouble finding...
Is Bay County seeing a law enforcement shortage?
Warm and humid weather will bring storms to our area later Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast