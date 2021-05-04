Raising awareness of skin cancer on Melanoma Monday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Monday, May 3, is Melanoma Monday.

Living in Florida, it’s important to be proactive when it comes to preventing skin cancer.

Melanoma is the deadliest of skin cancers.

According to the American Cancer Society, experts estimate more than 106,000 new melanoma cases will be diagnosed in 2021. Around 7,000 people are expected to die from it.

The society also reports the risk of melanoma increases with age. The average age of those diagnosed is 65.

Local dermatologist Dr. Robert Siragusa said one of the signs of melanoma is a mole on your skin.

“Some people have no moles and if they see something like a mole come on their skin they should be alerted to that. Some people have several moles, what we’re looking for is a change in color, or the size, if it gets darker if it starts to grow in one direction as opposed to another direction, not an even growth,” Dr. Siragusa said.

He also reminds us to wear sunscreen and protective clothing outside.

May is also National Melanoma Month.

