Seagrove Beach residents frustrated over removal of trees

Neighbors in one South Walton neighborhood are upset trees were removed Monday.
Neighbors in one South Walton neighborhood are upset trees were removed Monday.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in the Seagrove Beach area of South Walton woke up to the sound of chainsaws Monday morning.

“It’s painful,” said resident Todd Roark.

When they saw trees being cut down in their neighborhood, they say they were shocked.

“No one knew about it, that it was going to happen, so we were all a little frustrated with what was going on,” said Roark.

According to Walton County officials, Coastal Custom Home Builders has permission to remove buildings but not trees.

A stop work order was issued Monday afternoon by Walton County.
A stop work order was issued Monday afternoon by Walton County.

“Right now somebody had bought the property that used to be the old Whiskey Bravo, they have gotten permission through the building department to remove the current buildings that are on-site, so they can take down the old restaurant, the old cottages that are there, that permit does not allow for the removal of trees,” said Louis Svehla, public information officer for the Walton County Board of County Commissioners.

Residents say they are upset to see nearly 100-year-old trees being cut down.

“Just the magnificent beauty of the trees, you can hear the birds in the background, they enjoy them every single day, we’re standing under the shade, it’s just picturesque, it’s what makes this place gorgeous, it’s what locals and tourists alike fell in love with the place,” said Roark.

The work stop order prevents the construction company from taking down any more trees until they get a permit.

“With that work order our code is going to be going by and continuing to monitor anything,” said Svehla.

And residents will be watching.

“It’s just being all destroyed one tree, one slab of concrete at a time,” said Roark.

We reached out to the construction company, Coastal Custom Home Builders, and they said they do not have a comment at this time.

