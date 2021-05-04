South Walton Fire Department looking to fill multiple full-time positions

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local fire department is preparing for a busy summer, and they say that means they need more hands-on deck. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from the Ed Walline Beach Access Tuesday morning to tell us more.

The South Walton Fire Department Beach Safety Division is expecting a busy summer, so they’ve added multiple full-time roles for both beach safety officers and seasonal lifeguards. With 26 miles of beach to cover and rough Gulf waters, officials say it’s important they find qualified help. They say they will be conducting a “hiring blitz” to try to fill vacancies over the next several weeks.

Lifeguards are paid $15 an hour and are paid for training. You can click here to find the application for the SWFD.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

