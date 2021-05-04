South Walton gets settled into the spring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton Seahawk’s football team started up their spring practice last week, getting into pads this week.

With Hurricane Michael taking away the spring of 2019 and the pandemic taking away the 2020 spring, for most football players in the area, this is the first time they are experiencing a normal spring program.

Head coach, Phil Tisa, is pleased with what they’ve been able to do so far.

“Things have been going great so far,” said Coach Tisa. “Excited about the numbers we have out here. I think our sessions have been great. I think our kids have been really focused on learning what we are doing, so I’m pleased.”

Upcoming senior, and quarterback, Kemper Hodges was also impressed by the team in the first few days.

“I feel like the team is even more focused than we were last season in the regular season,” said Hodges. “We’re all coming together. We are a closer team, and everybody wants to be a part of the team. We’ve got, like, 30 more kids than we did last year in numbers, so it’s sweet.”

As they get deeper into their allotted 20 days, Coach Tisa wants to use the program to bring his new guys up to speed.

“Overall, trying to get the younger kids and the newer kids caught up to the rest of our kids. We’re just trying to get everyone the same page.”

The same goes for Hodges, who is hoping everyone is on the same page as him.

“I give it my all. I know there’s guys who come out here and give it their all everyday, and that’s what I want from everybody. You don’t have to the best, but give me your best.”

The Seahawks will cap out their spring with a Spring Game on May 20th against Walton at Walton.

