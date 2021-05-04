Advertisement

South Walton gets settled into the spring

By Julia Daniels
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton Seahawk’s football team started up their spring practice last week, getting into pads this week.

With Hurricane Michael taking away the spring of 2019 and the pandemic taking away the 2020 spring, for most football players in the area, this is the first time they are experiencing a normal spring program.

Head coach, Phil Tisa, is pleased with what they’ve been able to do so far.

“Things have been going great so far,” said Coach Tisa. “Excited about the numbers we have out here. I think our sessions have been great. I think our kids have been really focused on learning what we are doing, so I’m pleased.”

Upcoming senior, and quarterback, Kemper Hodges was also impressed by the team in the first few days.

“I feel like the team is even more focused than we were last season in the regular season,” said Hodges. “We’re all coming together. We are a closer team, and everybody wants to be a part of the team. We’ve got, like, 30 more kids than we did last year in numbers, so it’s sweet.”

As they get deeper into their allotted 20 days, Coach Tisa wants to use the program to bring his new guys up to speed.

“Overall, trying to get the younger kids and the newer kids caught up to the rest of our kids. We’re just trying to get everyone the same page.”

The same goes for Hodges, who is hoping everyone is on the same page as him.

“I give it my all. I know there’s guys who come out here and give it their all everyday, and that’s what I want from everybody. You don’t have to the best, but give me your best.”

The Seahawks will cap out their spring with a Spring Game on May 20th against Walton at Walton.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

Mosley hosts Powderpuff tournament
Mosley hosts Powderpuff tournament
Mosley hosts annual Powderpuff tournament.
Mosley hosts annual Powderpuff tournament
South Walton settles into the spring
South Walton settles into the spring
Michael Riley won the tournament.
Championship round of the Sherman Invitational