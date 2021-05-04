Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s fairly quiet on radar this morning with just a few stray inland showers pushing north into Alabama. Otherwise, we’re fairly cloudy with some patchy fog for some on the morning commute.

Temperatures are warm and humid out the door once again. Most are starting off the day well into the 70s already. Make sure you’re dressed comfortably for a summery feel and pattern in the Panhandle today. That will also mean we’ll have a chance for a scattered brief shower or two in places.

All of the warmth and humidity, this tropical air mass, is being drummed up on a breezy southerly wind from the deep southerly reaches of the Gulf. Warm and moist air is very buoyant, and all it takes is for a little extra heating of the day to create some rising motion, or unstable air, to create rain chances. As these southerly winds are coming in across our relatively cooler shelf waters near the coast, Gulf water temperatures are in the low 70s, we won’t see sufficient warmth to create enough rising motion for rain around the beaches or bays.

However, as this air moves further north away from the coast, the land can heat up much more efficiently than the water and coastal areas. Highs away from the coast today may reach up to the upper 80s. That will be enough heating to create rising motion and develop scattered showers or thunderstorms today. They’ll be small and brief, but possible you could get more than one for anyone just 10mi away from the coast.

Bigger showers and thunderstorms erupt over Mississippi and Alabama to our northwest this afternoon in association with an approaching cold front. Those storms are likely to drift into the Panhandle after sunset where we should see them weakening as they move in. But rain chances will be much more likely for most if not all of NWFL tonight.

These showers or thunderstorms could even linger into much of our Wednesday morning as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies on the coast to mostly cloudy skies inland with scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Highs today reach the low 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a more likely chance for rain tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Candlelight vigil held Sunday to remember mother and daughter who died in Springfield last week.
Community members hold vigil for mother and daughter who died in Springfield

Latest News

Warm and humid weather will bring storms to our area later Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
A better chance of storms is on the way.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's Satellite and Radar imagery.
Monday Forecast
Workweek Forecast