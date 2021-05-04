Zach Thomas is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week we focus on a two sport star at Sneads by the name of Zach Thomas. Zach is headed to Stetson University come the fall, as he wraps up his senior year with a 3.95 GPA, one he says is bolstered by his playing football and baseball.

“That really helped me with grades because, like Coach Shelton said, we have to stay good or we have consequences if not, but it comes pretty easy,” said Thomas. “It just is kind of a habit now. As a senior, you’ve been doing it for four years to keep those good grades, and if it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be where I am now.”

Zach is a lineman for the football team, coached by his father, Bill Thomas. For coach Andy Shelton and the baseball team, first base, his main position, though he pitched when that became necessary, won four games on the hill. He hit .317 this season helping the Pirates go 19-6.

“First and foremost, it’s him doing what he is called to do everyday, fulfilling all of his obligations on and off the field,” said Coach Shelton. “He has filled up different shoes that he hasn’t been required to fill up in prior years and has done it pretty seamlessly. That does nothing but help me, and the great kid that he is off the field, that’s less that you have to worry about too. I have nothing but great things to say about Zach.”

“I’ve had some younger underclassmen come up to me and say to me that they look up to me, and I can kind of tell from this year, that I have a lot more people following and listening to me than any other year in high school,” said Thomas. “They’re starting to trust me and look up to me. They think I’m a leader and it makes me feel good and that I am doing the right thing, and that I’m passing down to them so they know what to do in the future.”

