Bay County Commission has plans in place in case of storm

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With hurricane season quickly approaching, the Bay County Commission wants to be as prepared as possible if a disaster strikes.

When Hurricane Michael left behind a record amount of debris, the commission already had disaster debris removal and disposal contractors ready to go.

This allowed for quick and efficient clean-up following the storm.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, these debris removal contracts were approved for another five years.

“We learned a lot of lessons from Hurricane Michael, we incorporated those into this,” said Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore. “It just allows us to make the most efficient use of our funds and resources that the community gives us, and being good stewards of what we have.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. County leaders encourage the community to prepare early for storms.

