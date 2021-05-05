Advertisement

Bay County Commission has plans in place in case of storm

The county wants to be prepared in case of a big storm.
The county wants to be prepared in case of a big storm.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With hurricane season quickly approaching, the Bay County Commission wants to be as prepared as possible if a disaster strikes.

When Hurricane Michael left behind a record amount of debris, the commission already had disaster debris removal and disposal contractors ready to go.

This allowed for quick and efficient clean-up following the storm.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, these debris removal contracts were approved for another five years.

“We learned a lot of lessons from Hurricane Michael, we incorporated those into this,” said Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore. “It just allows us to make the most efficient use of our funds and resources that the community gives us, and being good stewards of what we have.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. County leaders encourage the community to prepare early for storms.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
City leaders hope with new improvements, visitors will continue to come to the area.
Panama City Beach traffic causing frustrations, but city leaders say they’re working on solutions
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Kailua waters over the weekend, and it was...
Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach

Latest News

Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
Making masks optional is something Bay District Schools is now considering.
Governor DeSantis’ executive order does not apply to school districts
County leaders react to Governor Ron DeSantis' new order.
Bay County will see no changes from Governor Ron DeSantis’ newest order
A Severe T'storm Watch is in effect for the panhandle this evening.
Tuesday Evening Forecast