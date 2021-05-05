Advertisement

Bay County will see no changes from Governor Ron DeSantis’ newest order

County leaders react to Governor Ron DeSantis' new order.
County leaders react to Governor Ron DeSantis' new order.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended all COVID-19 emergency orders for the state of Florida. Here in Bay County, we are not affected by this ruling.

Governor DeSantis’ order prevents any local governments from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, such as mask mandates.

Bay County never had a mandate and allows private businesses to do as they see fit in terms of enforcing COVID-19 prevention.

Even though restrictions statewide are ending, that doesn’t mean the door for COVID funding is closing.

The Bay County Commission is continuing to sign off on its local state of emergency extensions for COVID-19. This is not related to Governor Destanis’ newest order.

“There will still be funding for any of the programs that we need for COVID-related issues,” said Robert Carroll, chairman of the Bay County Commission. “But this basically just opens up Florida to 100% in every county or municipality that was closed before. Even though that was not the case in Bay County.”

County leaders say although COVID cases are going down, the county will continue to provide testing. About 100 tests are distributed at the testing site each day.

