Downtown Panama City celebrates “Star Wars Day”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The force is strong with this one.

It wasn’t in a galaxy far, far away, this galaxy was a little closer to home.

Jedi Knights, Princess Leia, Stormtroopers, and even Yoda could be spotted in Downtown Panama City Tuesday night.

“Star Wars” fans showed up in true Jedi fashion to celebrate May 4th... better known as “Star Wars Day”.

Or for the real fans, “May the 4th Be With You”.

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” In the words of franchise character Yoda.

The event was held at the Center for the Arts and brought “Star Wars” fans from different generations to showcase their costumes and win all sorts of prizes.

It was a collective effort by the city and several local businesses. The entire family had something to enjoy.

”We really started putting together the folks from the Quality of Life department, the Center for the Arts, my company Aaron Rich Marketing and History Class. We just all started pulling together ideas and throwing crazy stuff around and this is what we came up with. It’s been a fun night for kids,” Event Organizer Aaron Rich said.

Some of the activities included live “Star Wars” trivia games people played on their phones, a “Star Wars” character scavenger hunt, and even a chance to build a pool noodle lightsaber.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.