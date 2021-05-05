Advertisement

Downtown Panama City celebrates “Star Wars Day”

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The force is strong with this one.

It wasn’t in a galaxy far, far away, this galaxy was a little closer to home.

Jedi Knights, Princess Leia, Stormtroopers, and even Yoda could be spotted in Downtown Panama City Tuesday night.

“Star Wars” fans showed up in true Jedi fashion to celebrate May 4th... better known as “Star Wars Day”.

Or for the real fans, “May the 4th Be With You”.

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” In the words of franchise character Yoda.

The event was held at the Center for the Arts and brought “Star Wars” fans from different generations to showcase their costumes and win all sorts of prizes.

It was a collective effort by the city and several local businesses. The entire family had something to enjoy.

”We really started putting together the folks from the Quality of Life department, the Center for the Arts, my company Aaron Rich Marketing and History Class. We just all started pulling together ideas and throwing crazy stuff around and this is what we came up with. It’s been a fun night for kids,” Event Organizer Aaron Rich said.

Some of the activities included live “Star Wars” trivia games people played on their phones, a “Star Wars” character scavenger hunt, and even a chance to build a pool noodle lightsaber.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
City leaders hope with new improvements, visitors will continue to come to the area.
Panama City Beach traffic causing frustrations, but city leaders say they’re working on solutions
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Kailua waters over the weekend, and it was...
Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach

Latest News

The trial of a man accused of threatening violence at the state Capitol on Inauguration Day...
Trial of man accused of making threats on Inauguration Day begins
The trial of a man accused of threatening violence at the state Capitol on Inauguration Day...
Capitol Conspiracy
Jedi Knights, Princess Leia, Stormtroopers, and even Yoda could be spotted in Downtown Panama...
Downtown Panama City Celebrates "Star Wars Day"
One of a family's worst nightmares is a loved one gone missing, but a viral video posted by the...
Walton County Sheriff's Office Finds Elderly Woman
Julia wandered away from her Defuniak Springs home on Macedonia Church Road early Sunday morning.
Son of missing elderly Defuniak Springs woman speaks about viral rescue video