Governor DeSantis’ executive order does not apply to school districts

Making masks optional is something Bay District Schools is now considering.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On Monday, a new executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis does away with COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

The order comes down on counties and local municipalities but it doesn’t apply to school districts.

Bay District Schools school board member Steve Moss said that’s according to the Florida Department of Education.

The same holds true for another order that invalidates remaining local emergency orders related to the pandemic.

However, making masks optional is something Bay District Schools is now considering.

Moss said they will vote on the matter at next week’s school board meeting on May 11.

He said he will be voting to make masks optional immediately.

”Honestly, we’re big on ‘DDD’, Data, driven, decisions. We’ve said that from the get-go in regards to the school board. And so I’ve done some homework and talked to a lot of folks over the last week or so because I knew this decision was probably going to be coming before the board. And if you look at the data, the data supports making masks optional for our K-12 students,” Moss said.

Moss also said the optional masks rule will apply to grades K-12.

If the school board votes yes to the rule, parents will have the option to send their child to online school or they can simply send their child to school with a mask.

