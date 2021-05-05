Mosley gears up for 5A Regional Quarterfinal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The baseball state tournament will kick off this week, and the Mosley Dolphins are gearing for the 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

22-5, Mosley will host 16-10 Escambia on Thursday night. Head coach, Jon Hudson, is feeling pretty good about the matchup.

“As far as where we are at and how we are playing and how we prepare, we are ready to go,” said Coach Hudson. “I’m really confident that we are going to go out and play well. We’ve played well for about 13 games in a row. I think it’s a mature group. It’s an older group, a senior group, and there’s no reason for us to go out there and not feel confident that we are going to do well.”

He went on to add that his team knows the significance of this year’s post season.

“This group didn’t get a chance last year to do this with COVID, so I think they all understand how important it is to get there. They’ve worked hard for this. These kids haven’t been working for one year. They’ve been working their whole lives at this game to get to the final and win a state title. I think that’s a little bit of responsibility that they each feel for each other, and I certainly do as their coach, as well.”

With 10 seniors on his team, Coach Hudson said he is feeling a little sentimental that these will be the last games the team will get altogether, but he hopes they get a long run.

“This is something where, I think, with the experiences they’ve had in the past, with COVID and losing their season, I think they understand how much it means to them to pull each other along here, and I know I knew when this senior class came in as freshman, they were something special. It’s been fantastic just to watch these guys grow and grow together and just become such a close group of guys. Like I said, they’re going to fight for each other out there.”

The Fins haven’t faced Escambia in two years, but Coach Hudson knows, through the grape vine, that they will have to watch out for two players offensively and their pitcher who has been their go to guy for four years now, so that is what they will be working on ahead of that game.

