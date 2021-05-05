Advertisement

One dead, three injured in Walton County crash

A crash in Walton County left a man dead and three injured.
A crash in Walton County left a man dead and three injured.(Raycom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash in Walton County left a man dead and three injured.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around noon Tuesday, three cars were involved in a fatal crash near County Road 83 and Andy Nowling Road.

A car turned left onto Andy Nowling Road but, failed to notice another car coming in the opposite lane.

The second car swerved to avoid the first one and ended up hitting a truck driving behind the car that turned.

The truck rolled onto its roof and killed the driver --- a 65-year-old man from Florala, Alabama.

His 65-year-old female passenger was critically injured.

Both the driver and passenger in the second car --- a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs --- were seriously injured.

An 85-year-old DeFuniak Springs man in the first car was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
City leaders hope with new improvements, visitors will continue to come to the area.
Panama City Beach traffic causing frustrations, but city leaders say they’re working on solutions
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Kailua waters over the weekend, and it was...
Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach

Latest News

Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
Making masks optional is something Bay District Schools is now considering.
Governor DeSantis’ executive order does not apply to school districts
The county wants to be prepared in case of a big storm.
Bay County Commission has plans in place in case of storm
County leaders react to Governor Ron DeSantis' new order.
Bay County will see no changes from Governor Ron DeSantis’ newest order