Advertisement

Republican Brian Clowdus to run for House District 6 Representative seat

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another candidate is in the running for the Florida House District 6 seat.

Republican Brian Clowdus calls himself a patriot for the people.

The Alabama native said he always called the Florida panhandle his home but he made the permanent move to Panama City in 2020.

Clowdus said he is a proud President Trump supporter and is a member of the National Rifle Association. Most importantly, he said he wants the District 6 seat so he can represent the people and their interests.

“I’m here to listen. I’m here to get to know as many people as I can. Although I haven’t officially lived in Panama City for years, I feel like it’s always been my second home. So, I’m super excited. I bring in fresh eyes. I bring in ears to listen,” Clowdus said.

Clowdus believes his lack of political experience makes him a great candidate because he brings a new perspective. So far, he will be running against Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach Thursday morning.
Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in triple car crash
Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun...
One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash

Latest News

Licensed mental health professional Suzanne Clark said a leading driver to this is the sense of...
Mothers speak on mental health ahead of Mother’s Day
Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida, was...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court justice
Street Art Festival
Mom's Mental Health PKG
Mom's Mental Health PKG
WWII Memorial PKG
WWII Memorial PKG