Republican Brian Clowdus to run for House District 6 Representative seat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another candidate is in the running for the Florida House District 6 seat.

Republican Brian Clowdus calls himself a patriot for the people.

The Alabama native said he always called the Florida panhandle his home but he made the permanent move to Panama City in 2020.

Clowdus said he is a proud President Trump supporter and is a member of the National Rifle Association. Most importantly, he said he wants the District 6 seat so he can represent the people and their interests.

“I’m here to listen. I’m here to get to know as many people as I can. Although I haven’t officially lived in Panama City for years, I feel like it’s always been my second home. So, I’m super excited. I bring in fresh eyes. I bring in ears to listen,” Clowdus said.

Clowdus believes his lack of political experience makes him a great candidate because he brings a new perspective. So far, he will be running against Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

