Resident voices concern over lack of restrooms at Carl Gray Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You come to the park to play, whether that’s on the shore or in the water. Hours in, eventually, nature calls; but when it calls you at Carl Gray Park, there isn’t anywhere to exactly go.

“If they have to pee, there is no place for these folks to go,” Panama City Resident Rich Blum said.

Blum is sounding off about the lack of restroom facilities at the park.

“People have just been at the mercy of mother nature,” Blum said.

There is also a bus stop across from the park. When folks get off the bus, there is no bathroom for their break. However, city officials assure the public, a plan is in the works to fix this problem.

Phase one of rebuilding the park was recently completed. Phase two, which includes new bathrooms, is on its way.

“We’re going to be about 90 percent done with the design in the next three to four weeks, and then from there we will finalize the design and go out to bid to go ahead and build the second phase,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said.

Blum said the issue can’t wait. He suggested porta potties in the meantime. City officials said temporary bathrooms are not in the best interest of the public.

“It’s very difficult to keep a portable restroom, something that is designed for one, two-day usage, or maybe a week usage, somewhere for several months,” DePalma.

City officials also said it is not state law for parks to have bathrooms.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.