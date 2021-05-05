The Marlins look for a reset in spring practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Just like the rest of the area teams, for most Marlins, this is their first taste of what a normal spring camp would be like with the past two years looking a little different due to Hurricane Michael and then the pandemic.

This team got a little bit of a late start compared to others due to standardized testing, but, nonetheless, are back at it under their new head coach, Shawn Campbell, who finished out the season with the Marlins after Norris Vaughn stepped down.

With Campbell at the reigns, the program is looking for a reset.

“We’ve come a long way with our attitude,” said Coach Campbell. “We talk about our mindset. You’ve got to have a mindset of being prepared. Focus where your feet are. I think that’s what some of our issues were last year. We were worried about other things that we couldn’t control, so the fact that we have got our mindset on what we are doing and are focusing on the things that we are going to work on each and every day, even all the way down to the way we tie our shoes and not wear our cleats in the locker room. The things that make a program great, that’s what we are focusing on, so if we get some big things that come out of it in the end of spring, great! As long as we get better at blocking and tackling and have a great mindset and an attitude where we care about each other moving forward, that’s what I’m looking for.”

As for the next 20 days?

“We’ve got to get better at the little things,” said Campbell. “I don’t think we did that last year. I think, with COVID and losing practice time in the summer time, we didn’t get the fundamental stuff done in the spring that we needed to get done. Blocking, tackling, catching, and throwing is what we are going to work on. Some scheme stuff to a point, but mainly, just the fundamentals of what we have got to do to get better here.”

Marlins senior, Jordan White, is excited for the change.

“We’re all excited just because we haven’t experienced this in the past, so it’s good,” said White. “We can develop and become a better team because we are all young with having a lot of players graduate and two of our good players transferred, so this could show us what we are made of and how we are going to do for this upcoming season.”

