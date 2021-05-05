Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle this evening. The storms will weaken as they move east through our area. Damaging wind & heavy rain are the primary threats. We will expect to see one round this evening and then another one Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will fall to near 70. Highs Wednesday will be lower because of the higher rain chances. Highs will be in the low 80s. By Thursday the active weather pushes south of our area with sunny and less humid weather expected for the weekend ahead.

