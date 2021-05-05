Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Strong to severe storms are moving into the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle this evening. The storms will weaken as they move east through our area. Damaging wind & heavy rain are the primary threats. We will expect to see one round this evening and then another one Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will fall to near 70. Highs Wednesday will be lower because of the higher rain chances. Highs will be in the low 80s. By Thursday the active weather pushes south of our area with sunny and less humid weather expected for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order invalidating local emergency COVID-19 orders
City leaders hope with new improvements, visitors will continue to come to the area.
Panama City Beach traffic causing frustrations, but city leaders say they’re working on solutions
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement investigating Ponce de Leon rest area homicide
Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Kailua waters over the weekend, and it was...
Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are moving into the panhandle tonight.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a few scattered showers or storms return this afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast
Warm and humid weather will bring storms to our area later Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
A better chance of storms is on the way.
Monday Evening Forecast