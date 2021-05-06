Advertisement

CHELCO rate decrease coming to customers

Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative
Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative(WTVY News 4)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CHELCO customers will be saving some money starting with the May billing cycle.

The Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative (CHELCO) Board of Trustees has approved a rate decrease totalling $1.2 million. They say members will save on average about $21 a year.

“Thanks to our efforts to reduce controllable expenses, coupled with our fast-growing membership, it isn’t necessary to collect as much revenue from the membership,” Rhodes said. “I’m thankful for our Board of Trustees, our leadership team and our dedicated employees who work together to reduce controllable expenses. This allows us to give back to our members through things like rate reductions and capital credit retirements.”

This is the second rate reduction for CHELCO customers in six years.

CHELCO is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 56,000 accounts in Walton, Okaloosa, Holmes, and Santa Rosa Counties.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach Thursday morning.
Local president of “We Build the Wall” faces new federal indictment
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in triple car crash
Panama City Beach Code Enforcement doesn't mess around when double red flags are flying. If...
Nearly $60,000 in double red flag citations handed out in PCB
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Calhoun...
One seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 20
Officials say a crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday...
Multiple injuries reported in Panama City Beach crash

Latest News

Licensed mental health professional Suzanne Clark said a leading driver to this is the sense of...
Mothers speak on mental health ahead of Mother’s Day
Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida, was...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court justice
Street Art Festival
Mom's Mental Health PKG
Mom's Mental Health PKG
WWII Memorial PKG
WWII Memorial PKG