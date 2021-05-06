CHELCO rate decrease coming to customers

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CHELCO customers will be saving some money starting with the May billing cycle.

The Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative (CHELCO) Board of Trustees has approved a rate decrease totalling $1.2 million. They say members will save on average about $21 a year.

“Thanks to our efforts to reduce controllable expenses, coupled with our fast-growing membership, it isn’t necessary to collect as much revenue from the membership,” Rhodes said. “I’m thankful for our Board of Trustees, our leadership team and our dedicated employees who work together to reduce controllable expenses. This allows us to give back to our members through things like rate reductions and capital credit retirements.”

This is the second rate reduction for CHELCO customers in six years.

CHELCO is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 56,000 accounts in Walton, Okaloosa, Holmes, and Santa Rosa Counties.

